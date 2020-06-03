11 workers, one patient test positive for coronavirus at Lincoln Regional Center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eleven employees and one patient have tested positive for the coronavirus at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they expect to confirm more cases as testing continues with patients and staff at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Other state facilities have seen similar outbreaks, including the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, a treatment center for juvenile offenders.

Six workers and three teenage boys tested positive for the virus in April.

Some Nebraska prison workers have been confirmed infected as well, as have seven inmates from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.