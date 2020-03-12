Cornhuskers’ spring sports contests to restrict attendance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln home sports contests are closed to the general public effectively immediately.

The announcement Thursday mirrors the Big Ten’s decision to restrict attendance at spring sports games as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nebraska home games and competitions will take place as scheduled but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams.

No decision has been made on the April spring football game.

