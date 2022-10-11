LA VISTA, Neb. (KCAU) – Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp located in Lincoln, Nebraska was declared on Tuesday as the champion of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition for its “thing.”

According to a release from the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance, the Kawasaki R211 rail car has been named “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska 2022” by voters.

The release stated that the competition drew in more than 20,500 votes in total.

“This was an exciting contest for Nebraska’s manufacturing community. We saw friendly face-offs on social media and employees seeking votes from family, friends, and communities,” said CEO and Vice President of manufacturing for the Nebraska Chamber Mike Johnson, “But in the end, we’re all aligned in highlighting the global problem-solving and world-class high-tech products coming out of our hometowns across Nebraska every day.”

The announcement came from the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista where there were 16 products on display from the 16 finalists.