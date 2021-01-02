Construction accident in Lincoln kills 1, injures another

(AP) — Police said an accident at a construction site in south Lincoln killed one worker and injured another.

Capt. Todd Kocian said the men were disassembling a concrete balcony early Friday at the Cedars when part of the balcony broke off and fell on them.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

No names have been released.