Construction accident in Lincoln kills 1, injures another

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Police said an accident at a construction site in south Lincoln killed one worker and injured another.

Capt. Todd Kocian said the men were disassembling a concrete balcony early Friday at the Cedars when part of the balcony broke off and fell on them.  

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

No names have been released.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss