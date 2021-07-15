Company, owners plead guilty in fatal 2015 railcar explosion in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska railcar-cleaning company and its two owners have pleaded guilty to violating environmental and worker safety laws related to a fatal explosion in a railcar in 2015.

A tanker car exploded in Omaha while workers from Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services were inside cleaning it.

The blast killed 44-year-old Adrian LaPour and 40-year-old Dallas Foulk. Prosecutors said the tanker was not tested for benzene or monitored for explosive levels of gases.

The company’s owner, Steven Braithwaite, and his brother, Adam Braithwaite, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of violating worker safety standards and violating an environmental law. They will be sentenced Oct. 25.