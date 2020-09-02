Company fined $790,000 for unsafe practices at Nebraska plant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hazardous waste company will pay a $790,000 fine for breaking federal and state environmental laws at an incinerator in Kimball.

A lawsuit settled on Monday says Clean Harbors Environmental Services mishandled hazardous waste at the site and incinerated some hazardous chemicals, such as PCBs and mercury, in greater amounts than its license allowed.

The Environmental Protection Agency says this is the fourth settlement with Clean Harbors since it began running the incinerator in the Nebraska Panhandle in 1995.

A Clean Harbor official says the company disagreed with the EPA but chose to settle the lawsuit to fully resolve it.

