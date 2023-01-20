LEXINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man from Denver was arrested on a slew of felony charges after a road rage incident on I-80 in Buffalo County.

Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun after officers pulled him over due to suspicion of road rage.

Another driver on the road had called police after Rolison, who was driving a ford fusion, allegedly pointed a handgun at them. Police were able to located the Ford Fusion and performed the traffic stop at the Lexington interchange.

Rolison was charged with possessing a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.