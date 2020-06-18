Colorado man arrested after setting up sexual arrangements with “underage girl” in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A Colorado man was arrested after trying to meet with an underage girl for sexual activity Monday.

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators arrested Tyler Norton, 26, of Evans, Colorado after he arranged to meet with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity.

Norton was actually communicating with an undercover NSP Investigator, not a 15-year-old girl.

According to officials, when Norton arrived at the meeting place, which was a gas station in North Platte, Nebraska, for the arranged meeting, he was arrested for enticement by electronic communications.

Norton was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

