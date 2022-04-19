SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Several bystanders are being credited for saving the life of a Nebraska deputy following a single-vehicle crash.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Deputy Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering and the Scott’s Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, suffered a “medical incident” while driving a marked patrol vehicle on Highway 71, south of the Highway 26 junction. His vehicle veered off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The release stated that multiple witnesses saw the crash happen and immediately rushed to pull the unconscious deputy from the vehicle to safety.

Shortly after removing Ruzicka from the vehicle, emergency responders arrived and transported him to Regional West Medical Center.

“Our entire department is grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses to remove Deputy Ruzicka from the vehicle,” said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “We would also like to thank the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance for their assistance.”

The release indicated that Ruzicka was alert and in good condition after receiving treatment on Monday.