City of Lincoln may move to save some ash trees from invasive bug

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Most of Lincoln’s ash trees will end up casualties in the city’s war on the emerald ash borer insect that’s killed millions of trees in the United States.
But some sturdy specimens in key locations may yet be saved.
Officials in Lincoln and elsewhere have sought to slow the Asian insect’s spread and damage by removing the ash trees it prefers.
Lincoln removed 1,000 trees this year, bringing its three-year total to about 1,900.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that what are called high-value trees may be in line for life-sustaining chemical treatment.