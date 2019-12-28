City of Lincoln may move to save some ash trees from invasive bug

In this June 29, 2017, photo, a green ribbon reading “Ash Tree at Risk” is tied around an ash tree in Omaha, Neb. Nebraska officials are planning to get rid of thousands of ash trees now that the emerald ash borer has arrived in the state, leaving officials with another problem: what to do with all of the wood. The challenge could fall to Nebraska lawmakers, who are starting to look at options. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Most of Lincoln’s ash trees will end up casualties in the city’s war on the emerald ash borer insect that’s killed millions of trees in the United States.

But some sturdy specimens in key locations may yet be saved.

Officials in Lincoln and elsewhere have sought to slow the Asian insect’s spread and damage by removing the ash trees it prefers.

Lincoln removed 1,000 trees this year, bringing its three-year total to about 1,900.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that what are called high-value trees may be in line for life-sustaining chemical treatment.