Christmas Eve incident damages Nebraska prison housing unit

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Inmates at a Lincoln prison damaged a housing unit during a Christmas Eve disturbance after staff confiscated food and homemade alcohol.

A Nebraska Department of Corrections spokeswoman said about 14 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center broke furniture, cracked a window and disabled surveillance cameras.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the incident began about 7 p.m. Tuesday and that some inmates returned to their cells as directed at the start.

Prison staff locked down the facility and called in an emergency response team to resolve the incident. Center Director Scott Frakes said no staff or inmates were injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.