Christian student group says UNL discriminated against them

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Herald

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Christian student group has sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, alleging that the school discriminated against the group’s views when it denied a funding request to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the federal lawsuit by the group Ratio Christi alleges that the university failed to fairly distribute money to students groups.

The lawsuit says Ratio Christi requested $1,500 in January. The group wanted to bring in Robert Audi, who is currently a philosophy professor at the University of Notre Dame.

The lawsuit says the student group still held its speaking event in April with funding from the organization and its members. A university spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News