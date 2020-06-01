Child, caretaker killed in car-pedestrian crash in Friend, NE

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating a crash that killed two pedestrians on Thursday in Friend.

According to NSP, at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Friend Police Department responded to a car-pedestrian crash at 416 Page Street in Friend.

Officials said the crash happened when a pickup that was heading north crossed into the southbound lane and hit two pedestrians who were walking south on Page Street.

The two pedestrians were Isaac Speece, 11, of Friend, and his caregiver, Crystal Gerdes, 53, of Milford.

Speece was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash. He was taken to Friend Hospital where he passed away.

Gerdes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Thomas Schiffern, 76, of Friend, was not injured in the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories