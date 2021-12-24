LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Charges have been reduced in the case against a tractor-trailer driver involved in a eight-vehicle crash that killed a father and son who were on their way to Nebraska’s first home football game.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon said Thursday that his office reviewed the case of 50-year-old Yorkwind Crawford, of North Miami Beech, Florida, and didn’t believe it could prove any of the underlying factors that might lead to felony motor vehicle homicide convictions.

So Crawford now faces two misdemeanor motor-vehicle homicide charges in the deaths of 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and 7-year-old Taylor Kaipust, of La Vista, Nebraska. Five other people were injured.