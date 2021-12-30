OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors’ homes earlier this year.

KETV-TV reports that a judge dismissed the case against Ja’Price Spears on Wednesday.

Spears pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in October and was directed to pay a fine and attend counseling sessions.

A deputy district attorney said in court on Wednesday that Spears completed the terms, and the judge accepted his request to withdraw the plea. The incident happened in April.