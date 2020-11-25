Changes proposed in University of Nebraska training facility project

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting a change in plans for the University of Nebraska’s $155 million football training facility project.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Board of Regents on December 4 will hear a plan to split the project into two phases.

Phase 1 calls for completing the new building “with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower.”

Phase 2 will build out the Academic Center and training area in the new building, and calls for the completion of renovations at the Hawks Championship Center.