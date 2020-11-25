Changes proposed in University of Nebraska training facility project

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting a change in plans for the University of Nebraska’s $155 million football training facility project.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Board of Regents on December 4 will hear a plan to split the project into two phases.

Phase 1 calls for completing the new building “with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower.”

Phase 2 will build out the Academic Center and training area in the new building, and calls for the completion of renovations at the Hawks Championship Center.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories