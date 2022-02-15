OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The chief executive officer of Omaha’s famed Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced he will retire effective next year.

The zoo said in a release that Dennis Pate will step down as CEO in 2023. Pate took the helm at the zoo in 2009 when longtime CEO Dr. Lee Simmons stepped down.

Pate came to Omaha from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida — part of a career at zoos that spans 47 years. Pate has overseen a multi-million-dollar expansion of the Omaha zoo during his tenure and was instrumental in elephants returning to the zoo in 2016.

The zoo announced the births of two African elephant calves last month — the first in the zoo’s history.