GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island has been awarded a $1 million federal grant under the new infrastructure law.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field will each get around $1 million as well.

The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years.