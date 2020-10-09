Cement truck driver dies in eastern Nebraska crash

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say the driver of a cement-mixing truck has died in a two-vehicle crash at Gretna.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday before noon at the intersection of Highway 370 and Wickersham Boulevard.

Investigators say a car driven by an 18-year-old Murdock man turned left in front of the cement truck, which hit the car.

The crash sent the truck into a ditch, where it overturned, killing its driver, 58-year-old Gregory Brennan, of Omaha.

The driver of the car and his 68-year-old grandmother, who was his passenger, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

