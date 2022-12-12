LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — While it may be a staple in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest, celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night when he ate cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.

Brown, known for his appearances on the Food Network, was in Lincoln Thursday night for a live show at the Lied Center. Brown is touring, performing the culinary variety show Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant

In a video Tweet posted to what appears to be Brown’s account, he is seen visiting a Runza restaurant. He says that “you are supposed to pour chili onto cinnamon rolls.” Brown is then seen taking spoonfuls of Runza chili and putting the chili on a cinnamon roll. While cuts a piece of the cinnamon roll, he remarks he doesn’t know why someone would do so. As he eats it, Brown forces a smile and then calmly places his spoon down.

Many were soon to respond on Twitter, responding with horror at his mixing of the roll and chili. One reply said you are meant to dip the roll into the chili, adding that they don’t blame Brown, but his advance team, to which Brown responds with that he doesn’t have a response team.

Runza Restaurants even questioned Brown’s technique, saying, “I guess that’s one way to eat the two…”

Other replies latched onto Brown visiting a Runza restaurant but not getting a runza, but he pointed out that he did get a runza and loved it.

Brown took the reactions in stride. In a follow-up tweet, the account said, “Dear #Nebraska, you might have mentioned the part about eating the chili and the cinnamon roll SEPARATELY!”

He also retweeted one reply to his eating the cinnamon roll in chili that said Nebraskans were wondering exactly what he was doing.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, “the pairing of chili and cinnamon rolls is a big, beloved deal in regional pockets of the Midwest and across western states like Wyoming and Washington.”