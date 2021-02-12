CDC investigating claim of Nebraska man’s death related to COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a claim of the COVID-19 vaccine relating to a death of a Nebraska man.

The vaccine was listed as one of several causes of death of a man in his late 40s, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). He died on January 17 after receiving his first dose of the vaccine in the first week of the month. They said the man was a resident at a long-term care facility and had a number of pre-existing conditions.

The man’s death was entered into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or adverse reaction occurs after getting a vaccine, the case must be reported into VAERS as standard protocol.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer, said that residents of long-term care facilities have been made a high priority for the state of Nebraska due to higher mortality rates in this medically frail population.

“Typically, COVID-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done,” Anthone said. “While I cannot speculate on this case, when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has been administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors. It is really important for individuals that have high-risk conditions to consult their medical provider about the best approach to getting vaccinated.”

Anthone added that he has confidence in the safety of the vaccine and understands that there may be questions about a situation such as this.