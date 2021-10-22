Cause of explosion sought that leveled building in Nebraska town

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosion that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor.

The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon, when Loup County volunteer firefighters were called to the town of about 200 people and found the shattered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.

No injuries were reported, but the Lincoln Journal Star reports that the blast damaged the post office and a livestock barn on either side of the building and blew out windows for blocks around.

