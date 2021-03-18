Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside at Omaha daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old child who inside a car when it was stolen from an Omaha daycare has been found unharmed.

KETV reports that the child’s mother told police that she left the vehicle running with the child inside while dropping off another child at the daycare.

Police said the suspect was riding a bike in front of the daycare and jumped into the car when the mother went inside the building.

Police later received a 911 call after the 5-year-old was spotted walking around outside.