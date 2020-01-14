Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

Closings
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with a city snow removal machine in Beatrice.

First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow from the center of a street.

The car driver died at Beatrice Community Hospital &  Health Center about an hour after the accident.

Authorities identified him as 34-year-old Jeremy Lopez, who lived in Beatrice.

The city machine operator wasn’t injured. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the collision.

