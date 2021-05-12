Can you spot a scam? Nebraska officials say DMV customers are being targeted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning the public of text scams surfacing in the state.

According to a press release from the Nebraska DMV, false texts are being sent to Nebraska claiming to be the DMV. Officials said these messages are not from the DMV or county treasurers’ offices.

The text messages claim the DMV is owed money from the recipient, and there is a link attached to the text. Officials said recipients should delete the message as soon as possible.

Sometimes, the Nebraska DMV does send text messages, but they will never ask for payments or promise refunds this way.

“We are disheartened that DMV customers are being targeted by scammers and thieves. It is important to know the difference between scam attempts and legitimate contact with the DMV. The DMV will not send unsolicited text messages demanding money or offering money,” said the Director of the Nebraska DMV Rhonda Lahm.

Here is a photo provided by the Nebraska DMV on how to spot a scam: