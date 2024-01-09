LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska’s Secretary of State is reviewing a letter sent by a state senator to remove the private educational tax credits referendum from the ballot in November.

State senator Lou Ann Linehan said in the letter that she wants the referendum taken off the ballot because it raises constitutional concerns. She said the state’s constitution places the power of taxation in the hands of the legislature.

Nebraska’s Opportunity Scholarships Act lets taxpayers who donate to scholarship-granting organizations get a tax break from their income taxes for up to half of what they owe. The tax break is capped at $25 million for 3 years, starting this year. That could increase to $100 million by the 10th year.

Linehan said the measure is a tax credit scholarship program, calling it a revenue measure.

Support Our Schools Nebraska has been in the lead of repealing the Opportunity Scholarships Act. They responded to the letter in a statement.

“Nebraskans have made it very clear they want to vote on whether to divert tax dollars to private schools,” the statement says in part. “The secretary of state certified and has made clear that the Repeal LB753 referendum petition met all statutory and constitutional requirements to put this issue on the ballot for the voters to decide.”