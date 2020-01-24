California man sentenced in Nebraska for bogus Mexico real estate deals

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A California man has been sentenced in Nebraska for a scheme involving bogus purchases of real estate in Mexico.

Sean O’Neal, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was given 54 months in prison at his sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for wire fraud.

He also was ordered to pay more than $477,000 to his victims. One was from Kearney, Nebraska; the other from Canada.

Prosecutors say he took his investors’ money and assured them that Mexican land and condominiums had been bought. But instead, he kept and used the money for himself.

