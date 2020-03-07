California man imprisoned in Nebraska for hauling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A California man whose attorney said his client was forced into hauling methamphetamine has been imprisoned in Nebraska.

Jose Vazquez Rios was given 18 to 20 years at a hearing Thursday in Lincoln. He’d pleaded guilty.

A deputy stopped Vazquez Rios in July for driving too close to another vehicle on Interstate 80.

The deputy later found 22½ pounds of meth in a hidden compartment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that his defense attorney says Vazquez Rios was forced by members of a cartel into hauling the meth because his brother got stopped with a load of drugs by law enforcement. 

