HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town.

The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas, on Saturday when the fire occurred.

The bus was carrying 15 basketball players, three coaches, and an athletic trainer. No one was injured. Holdrege volunteer firefighters received the call at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Head Coach R.J. Allen says the only personal items lost in the fire were phone chargers, pillows, and blankets. Allen says the team was headed to practice before a game against Fort Hays State University.