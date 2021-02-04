Nebraska accountant accused of theft from booster club

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Broken Bow accountant has agreed to turn herself in on theft charges — as soon as she’s released from a hospital where she’s being treated for injuries from a car crash.

The Grand Island Independent reports that authorities had been searching for 50-year-old Connie Ulmer to serve an arrest warrant charging her with four counts of theft.

Police suspect Ulmer of stealing more than $45,000 from the Broken Bow Booster Club, of which she had been the treasurer.

Investigators say Ulmer, who has an accounting business in Broken Bow, used much of the money stolen was used to pay for the costs of her child attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.