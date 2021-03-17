Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Nebraska Public Health (NPH) have confirmed the first known cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to a release, two cases of the Brazilian variant, also known as P.1. variant, have been identified in Douglas County. Investigations are underway and ongoing.

The DHHS says that the P.1. variant has been spreading throughout the United States and is likely more contagious.

Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a positive result for the P.1. variant. It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective.