Boswell’s attorney requests change of venue for upcoming trial

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – An attorney representing a woman accused of the killing and dismemberment of a 24-year-old Lincoln clerk has request a change of venue for her upcoming trial.

The request was made Friday by Todd Lancaster, an attorney appointed to represent Bailey Boswell as she faces first-degree murder for the death of Sydney Loofe, according to court documents. Boswell is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Lancaster’s motion cites several reasons for the change, including extensive media coverage of Loofe’s murder and the trial and conviction of Boswell’s co-defendant and boyfriend Aubrey Trail.

“There is a pattern of deep and bitter prejudice in the venire,” Lancaster wrote in the motion. Venire is another term for jury pool.

Lancaster argued that trying Boswell’s case in Saline County, where Trail’s was held, or using a jury comprised of a petit jury from Saline County “will violate Defendant’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury guaranteed by the 6th and 14th Amendments.”

Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and now faces the death penalty. The July 17th decision came just three hours after the more than three-week trial ended.

Friday’s motion did not list a county where the trial may be held if moved. A hearing in the case is scheduled for next month.