Bond denied in fatal attack at Nebraska fast food restaurant

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed and two were wounded. Silva was booked into jail early Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 on suspicion of first-degree homicide and arson charges in the attack Saturday night at a Sonic Drive-in in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. (Sarpy County Jail via AP)

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old man charged with fatally shooting two employees at a Nebraska fast food restaurant and wounding two others has been denied bond.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. made his first court appearance Tuesday in Saturday’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

The Omaha man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four gun charges, and arson for setting fire to a U-Haul truck he drove to the restaurant.

Sarpy County public defender Tom Strigenz said he couldn’t immediately comment on the case after his office was appointed to represent Silva.