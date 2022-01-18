GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Sarpy County authorities say searchers found the body of a Gretna man who disappeared after he collided with a snowplow during a storm.

Sheriff Jeff Davis said a volunteer found the body of 45-year-old Jason Schram Monday, about a mile from the scene of the crash on Friday night.

The sheriff said Schram went into a field after he crashed into a snowplow. He says Schram lived close to the crash site but he apparently did not have a coat with him.

Davis says it is not yet clear what caused the crash with the snowplow, or if Schram was hurt. An autopsy has been scheduled.