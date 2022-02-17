(KCAU) — The search for a missing Nebraska man is over after his body was recovered from the Missouri River.

The search for Roy Reichle of St. Helena, Nebraska concluded Thursday. At approximately 12:30 p.m. his body was found in a hole in the ice.

This search involved multiple agencies such as National Park Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers including Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Yankton County Emergency Management, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Emergency Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Crofton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Wynot Fire Department.