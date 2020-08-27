Body found at Beatrice park ID’d as that of missing man

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A body found near a Beatrice camping ground along the banks of the Big Blue River has been identified as that of a missing Beatrice man.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that police say the body, found Monday near Riverside Park, is that of 32-year-old Robert “Bobby” Barton.

Police say Barton had not been seen since the night of August 15 and was reported missing by a friend. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the park around 10 a.m. Monday after someone boating on the river spotted a body in a wooded area along the river’s north bank.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris, who is also the county coroner, says no foul play is suspected in Barton’s death.

