OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Humane Society announced Tuesday that they will be providing singles a chance to get back at their exes on Valentine’s Day.

Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska Humane Society

According to a Facebook post from the official Nebraska Humane Society, there will be a chance to take a grudge against an ex-lover and turn it into a donation for animals in need.

The post said for $15, the organization will write the name of an ex on one of their litter boxes. “Our cats will proceed to, y’know, do their business accordingly,” the post said.