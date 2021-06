Bison calf born last month now roaming Nebraska safari park

FILE – In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. The group announced Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 that it is scaling back its request for bison grazing on public lands following strong opposition from surrounding landowners. (AP Photo/Matt Brown, File)

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — A bison calf born last month at a safari park near Omaha is now on full display at the park, where it is roaming the grounds with its mother and the rest of the herd.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the auburn-colored calf was born May 11 at the park’s Bison Plains.

Bison young are lighter than adults and don’t turn the characteristic dark brown of bison until they are several months old.

Zookeepers have not directly interacted with the calf and do not yet know if it’s male or female. The calf brings the herd’s total to 32.