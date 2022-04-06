SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu has made its way to Nebraska’s western edge.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that fifth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in a department news release that the farm has been quarantined and the birds — a mix of chickens and waterfowl — have been killed and incinerated.

The department is also setting up a more than 6-mile surveillance zone around the property, per federal Agriculture Department policy.

The highly contagious virus has spread from flock to flock since February, and nearly 23 million birds have been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus.