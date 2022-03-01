LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public schools would have to teach lessons about the Holocaust and other episodes of genocide under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval on a 44-0 vote, despite some questions about which specific moments in history could be defined as genocide.

Sen. Jen Day, of Omaha, says she introduced the bill to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten.

Day says it’s particularly important now as more people who experienced the atrocities firsthand age and die.