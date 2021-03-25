Bill to allow port authorities in Nebraska wins 1st approval

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would let Nebraska’s larger cities create port authorities along rivers, major rail lines, and interstates won first round-approval from lawmakers as a way to promote economic development.

Lawmakers voted 44-0 on Wednesday to advance the measure through the first of three required votes.

The bill by Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, would allow mid-sized and large cities to create port authorities that would help develop large, shovel-ready commercial and industrial sites.

The number of port authorities would be capped at five statewide.

If local governments choose to create them, inland port authorities would be able to develop public infrastructure and other improvements needed to help attract businesses.