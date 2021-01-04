Big issues expected for scaled-back Nebraska session

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday that’s likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they’ll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state’s political districts.

High on this year’s priority list is the Legislature’s once-a-decade redistricting ritual, a bitterly partisan process where lawmakers redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts and others.

They’ll also consider whether to pay for a proposed $230 million prison to reduce chronic overcrowding in Nebraska’s existing facilities.

