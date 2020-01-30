Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska now open for registration

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) is offering bicyclists the opportunity to take part in a week-long bike ride, celebrating Nebraska’s scenic beauty for the 40th consecutive year.

BRAN uses its profits to provide scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities, and other secondary opportunities.

This year’s theme for BRAN is “Nebraska – Best By Bicycle”, which is set to provide the opportunity to ride on paved highway shoulders through the scenic Sandhills of central Nebraska, as well as a gravel ride option.

The ride is set to start in Hemingford on Sunday, June 7, have overnight stops in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward, Shelby, and end in Wahoo on Saturday, June 13.

This year, BRAN will have three and four-day options to ride as well as the traditional seven-day tour.

While providing scholarships, the ultimate goal of BRAN is to offer bicyclists a safe and fun ride every year.

BRAN awards scholarships to students selected from the host communities’ schools with the only qualifier being that students attend a Nebraska school or other educational opportunity.

The cost of the tour is $275 for the week, $160 for the four-day tour, and $135 for the three-day tour. Registration fees are set to increase after April 1.

The fees include:

Transportation of all gear during the week.

Stationary and mobile support on the road, including treats and water.

Private showers.

Coffee in the mornings

A commemorative t-shirt and water bottle.

The opportunity to ride with fellow cyclists who enjoy taking the full day and stopping to enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.

Bus rides to the Hemingford, the starting town, is an additional fee.

Registration should be done online. You can register by clicking here.

There are no paid employees and BRAN is run completely by volunteers who use personal time to work for the week for the benefit of the riders.

For additional information, contact Doug Scherlie at 402-297-1230 or send an email to bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com.

BRAN is a registered non-profit corporation founded in 1980 as “a bicycle ride by bicyclists, for bicyclists”. BRAN is a non-competitive tour that provides a safe and supported ride for bicyclists of all ability levels. The tour is entirely operated by volunteers, including members of the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club. BRAN has visited all the counties in Nebraska, as well as, most of the communities. BRAN limits the number of participants to 600. BRAN also contributes to local economies and boosts Nebraska tourism.