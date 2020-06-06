Bellevue woman who twisted 5-year-old boy’s genitals gets jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue woman who pleaded no contest to attempted child abuse after police say she twisted the genitals of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son has been sentenced to two months in jail.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 50-year-old Hollie Budka was also sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation.

She will begin serving her jail sentence Monday. Police say they were called after the boy’s mother noticed marks and bruising on his neck and genitals following the boy’s visit to his father’s house in January 2018.

The boy told investigators that Budka twisted his genitals and beat him with a belt after he had wet the bed.

Latest Stories