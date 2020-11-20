Bellevue among finalists to host U.S. Space Command headquarters

President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, watch as the U.S. Space Command flag is unfurled during a ceremony to establish the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The city of Bellevue could possibly be the home for the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) headquarters.

According to a release, Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the City of Bellevue for being selected as one of six finalists to host the USSPACECOM headquarters. The city’s bid proposes Offutt Air Force Base (AFB) as the supporting installation for the headquarters.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for the City of Bellevue and for all of Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our state gives tremendous support to military families. There’s no better relationship anywhere in the nation than between the community of Bellevue and Offutt AFB. Nebraskans would be honored to have USSPACECOM headquartered in.”

President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Command in August 2019. As one of eleven Unified Combatant Commands, USSPACECOM conducts operations to compete, deter, and win in the space domain.

Other finalists looking to be the new home for USSAPCECOM include: