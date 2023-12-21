LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced on Thursday the winners of its third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest, and Madison County’s Battle Creek Elementary was among the winning elementary schools.

Over 1,100 names were submitted by elementary school students from across the state of Nebraska, according to a release. The winning name from a Battle Creek Elementary student was “Scoop There It Is!” The name, along with the other 15 winning names, were inscribed on snow plows in each school’s assigned district.

District teammates from the NDOT visited all of the schools to congratulate the winning students. The children could look at the newly-named snowplows and ask further questions about snow plows and snow removal.

The yearly contest “strives to bring awareness about winter weather preparedness and safety to Nebraska’s elementary school students,” the release states.

“Getting the opportunity to engage with kids – Nebraska’s next generation of drivers – is a chance for us to bring safety directly to the schools,” NDOT Director Vicki Kramer said. “It was also a great learning moment to share information about all the hard work that goes into keeping our roads safe in winter driving conditions.”

More information and photos of the other winners can be found on the NDOT’s website.