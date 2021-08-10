Ballot campaign seeks to raise Nebraska minimum wage to $15

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of Nebraska advocacy groups and state senators have announced a new ballot drive to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. That would be an increase from the current $9 an hour that voters approved through a similar ballot initiative in 2014.

Raise the Wage Nebraska said the move would benefit communities across the state. If enough signatures are gathered, the issue would appear on the 2022 general election ballot.

Monday’s announcement comes after a proposal in the Legislature to set the wage at $20 an hour by 2032 stalled this year.