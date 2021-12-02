Bacon faces backlash from Trump for infrastructure vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon is among a list of Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, who is calling for a “Republican patriot” to challenge the Omaha lawmaker in next year’s primary election.
On Wednesday, Trump reiterated in a statement his call for Bacon and 12 other lawmakers to face primary challenges.
Trump has targeted Bacon for his vote last month in support of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill.
The Omaha World-Herald reports Bacon’s campaign issued a statement saying Trump is “entitled to his views” but that the congressman “has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.”