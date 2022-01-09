OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An African elephant named Kiki has given birth at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the calf was born Friday morning.

Zookeepers don’t yet know the sex of Kiki’s baby. The zoo’s other female elephants all were present when Kiki gave birth. The elephant calf is the first born at the Omaha zoo.

Another pregnant elephant is due to give birth this winter, too. The elephant building at the zoo will be temporarily closed so staff can observe Kiki and her baby. Once the exhibit is reopened, visitors can reserve tickets to see the calf.