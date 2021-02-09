Autopsy: former Omaha mayor’s daughter died of cold exposure

ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) — The Otoe County Sheriff’s office says the daughter of a former Omaha mayor and state senator died of exposure to the cold.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of 48-year-old Amber Tjaden, whose body was found Friday near her car on a rural road in Otoe County between Elmwood and Unadilla.

She is the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and former State Sen. Deb Suttle.

Tjaden was reported missing Jan. 27.

Chief Deputy Michael Holland said there were no signs of trauma on Tjaden’s body or anything to indicate anyone else was involved in her death.